Significant amount of cash stolen during distraction burglary at High Peak house

Police are appealing for the public’s help after two men stole a significant amount of cash during a distraction burglary.

The incident occurred at a house in Warmbrook Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith, at around 10 am on October 29.

Two men had completed work in the victim’s garden and, when one was showing him the work that had been done, the other stole the cash from the house.

The first man was described as white, clean shaven, in his 20s and had an Irish accent. He was around 5ft 9ins tall, stockily built, and was wearing gloves, tracksuit bottoms, a green jumper and ankle-high work boots.

The second was described as also being white and in his 20s. He had black hair, was around 5ft 10ins tall, stocky, and was wearing an orange high viz top, blue jeans, and trainers.

Today (Tuesday, December 10) officers from Glossop Police Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an appeal to help find the men.

Anyone who saw the men, in particular, anyone with any information about any vehicles they were driving or CCTV that may have captured them, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 24*645998:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.