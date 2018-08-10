Shop break-ins in Chesterfield, Whaley Bridge and Ashbourne on the same night are linked

Two shops of the same chain were targeted within hours of each other and police are treating them as linked break-ins.

Derbyshire Constabulary were called by a member of the public at 3am this morning (August 10) to reports that the ATM at the McColl’s newsagent in Market Street, Whaley Bridge, was being broken into.

A police spokesman has said that it is not known at this time if any money has been stolen from the store as officers are waiting for forensic investigation of the scene to be completed.

At around 4am, an hour after the call in Whaley Bridge, police received another call stating that a McColl’s store in Cuttholme Way, Chesterfield, was being broken into.

A third incident was then reported to police by staff at GT News, on Market Place, Ashbourne, that their premises had been broken into at around 5am.

A police spokesman said: "In both incidents a black car was used by the offenders who were all wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

"The incidents are being linked by officers and anyone with anyone with information that can help in our enquiries should contact us using one of the below methods."

Please quote incident number incident 67-100818 for the Whaley Bridge incident and 84-100818 for the Chesterfield incident, in any correspondence.

