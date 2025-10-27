Sheep killed in horrific dog attack in the High Peak

Police are appealing for information after a brutal dog attack saw a sheep killed in the High Peak.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tragic incident took place between 12 pm and 5.15 pm on October 24 at Old Coal Pit Lane in Buxton when a dog killed a sheep.

The sheep suffered severe injuries, including the loss of a leg and both ears, and would have endured significant stress and trauma during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Derbyshire police have launched and appeal for the public’s help in connection with the incident.

The tragic incident took place between 12 pm and 5.15 pm on October 24 at Old Coal Pit Lane in Buxton when a dog killed a sheep.

Anyone who was in the area between 12pm and 5.15 pm on Friday, October 24 and saw anything suspicious, or has any information about this incident is asked to call 101 and quote a reference number 25000626789.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “This has left the farmer not only dealing with the financial loss, but also the emotional impact of finding one of their animals attacked in such a distressing way.

“This incident is a stark reminder of why it’s so important to keep dogs on a lead around livestock. Even the most well-behaved dogs can chase or attack if left uncontrolled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By law, if a dog worries or attacks livestock, owners can face prosecution, fines, and in serious cases, dogs may be destroyed.

"Let’s work together to protect our rural communities and their livestock.”