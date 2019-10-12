'Serious collision' with pedestrian and lorry on A6 Chapel bypass

Police are investigating a 'serious collision' with a lorry and a pedestrian on the A6 Chapel bypas.

An investigation is ongoing after a collision occurred this morning, Saturday, at around 7am.

A serious collision between a pedestrian and lorry has shut Chapel bypass

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Police Unit said: "There was a serious collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the A6 Chapel bypass. Investigation ongoing."

The road is closed between the A5004 at Whaley Bridge to A624 with slow traffic going through Whaley Bridge.

Anyone who witnessed anything should call 101 qutoing 198 of 12/10.