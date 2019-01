If you think you know anyone in the pictures and have information, call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 using the reference number provided.

Burglary - December 8, 2018 Four males males enter shop on Victoria Street, Derby. Pay for goods on card and then male reaches over the counter and takes the card machine. Use ref. 18000597487a.

