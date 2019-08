Police are attempting to trace a vandal who 'damaged an antique sundial' at a Derbyshire club.

These images were captured on CCTV at Hathersage Bowling Club.

Do you know him?

Officers believe the male pictured is local to the area and would like to speak to him as part of their investigation.

If you recognise him, call 101, quoting crime reference number 19*398097.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

