‘Safer Together’ campaign launches in Buxton

Derbyshire Constabulary's ‘Safer Together’ campaign has reached Buxton in a lunch event in the Market Place.

The launch on April 25, enabled residents to meet their local police teams, sign up to Derbyshire Alert and pick up advice on a range of matters.

The event

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, PD Tally and her handler, a Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinator and officers from a cybercrime and fraud team were also on hand to chat to passers-by.

Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa spent time at the event.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "The ‘Safer Together’ campaign is the direct result of the extra investment from every household in Derbyshire.

"The additional funding, raised through an increase in council tax, is being used to prevent and investigate crime, improve visibility and engage and reassure the public."

One of the key ways the force are doing this is through Derbyshire Alert, an email-based system that people across the county can sign up to receive alerts and information about matters affecting their. communities.



The investment will also see 120 new posts created across the force, which will "improve police presence in local neighbourhoods and bolster investigations". Recruitment to these new roles is under way, with posts all due to be in place by the end of July.

There will be further events across Derbyshire throughout the summer.

If you would like to sign up to Derbyshire Alert to receive free community safety alerts, crime information and messages from your local Safer Neighbourhood policing teams, visit: www.derbyshirealert.co.uk