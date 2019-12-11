Residents furious as 'hooded' vandal spreads graffiti tag across New Mills

New Mills residents have been left angry after a spate of graffiti vandalism across the town.

A ‘hooded’ vandal has reportedly been leaving graffiti messages at various locations in the area.

Bus shelter.

The vandalism has been spotted at railway stations in Hazel Grove, Middlewood Way, Disley and New Mills New Town. Several bus stops betewen Hazel Grove and New Mills have also been targeted.

Canal bridge walls, scout huts, sub-stations, litter bins, private house-fencing, public information signs and a removal van are amongst the locations the individual has allegedly marked with the tag ‘Gone’ and/or ‘Goku’.

Residents have described the vandal as ‘hooded’ after the alleged graffitist was spotted on CCTV footage by local business JC Motors.

John Clayton from JC Motors, said: “It is just disappointing that the mindless vandalism is happening in our lovely little town.

New Mills train station.

“The culprit needs to be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law as it is devaluing all of the hard work the local people put into making our town brilliant.

“The town doesn’t need to be dragged into looking like a slum, which is all this kind of thing does.”

Warren Leigh from Barratt Removals, whose van was tagged, said: “It really is a problem for the community and I am not the only one to be concerned about this, as this tagging has blighted on many personal objects and public owned ones too.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “An incident of graffiti was reported to us at a garage and a bus stop on Albion Road in New Mills on Friday November 29, and we are also aware of graffiti at New Mills railway station.

Torkington Park.

“It appears to be a tag, which says either ‘gone’ or ‘goku’, and the damage appears to continue along the A6 and towards Marple.

“Our officers are investigating, making enquiries in local schools and also with colleagues in the Greater Manchester Police force area.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or has any information about the graffiti which could help our officers with their inquiries.

“If you think you can help please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

“Facebook, private message to Derbyshire Constabulary, Twitter, direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact, Website, complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact-us

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Peter Burgess on 101.”