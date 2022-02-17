Recent problems with anti-social behaviour in Buxton 'unacceptable', police say

In recent weeks there have been two assaults, a robbery and affray offences in the town centre. Last week, a dispersal order was issued covering Spring Gardens and the Pavilion Gardens, which saw five people being moved on and one woman was arrested on suspicion of four offences.

Sergeant Adam Harrison, who leads the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "I want to be clear – the scenes we have witnessed over the past weeks are unacceptable and the force will bring those responsible to justice.”

Over the past few weeks there has been a continuing issue around anti-social behaviour in the town centre – in particular around the Spring Gardens area.

Police issued a dispersal order for Spring Gardens in Buxton last week after a spate of anti-social behaviour incidents

Targeted patrols have taken place in order to counter the actions of those responsible, however, over the past week there has been an increase in the seriousness of the behaviour.

Sgt Harrison said: “While these enquiries are ongoing a dispersal order was put in place to help give officers further powers to remove people who are committing anti-social behaviour in the area around Spring Gardens.”

On the evening of Wednesday February 9 five young people were dispersed from the area – and warned they could be arrested should they be found in the same area again within 48 hours.

Sgt Harrison said: “A number of others were stopped and searched and a woman was arrested on suspicion of four offences

“The order is just one of the tools being used to tackle the behaviour, with ongoing partnership work also taking place alongside the criminal investigations to help stop the behaviour.

“Extra patrols have been put in place and, where unwanted behaviour is seen, officers will take positive action at the earliest opportunity.”

Dispersal orders issued by Derbyshire Police are only able to be put in place for 48 hours but can be extended should they be required to. An ongoing dispersal order for an area is not possible under the law.

Sgt Harrison says the use of a dispersal order is not something taken lightly – and is a power that must be used with a degree of care.

He said: “It is not designed to be used in anyway to stop law-abiding people going about their business and I hope the community understands and supports the measures being taken.”

He added: “My final request would be to ensure you report any and all incidents to the force in a timely manner – this allows myself and my officers to respond as quickly as possible – as well as providing a better overall intelligence picture to inform our ongoing work to deal with those responsible.”

To report anti-social behaviour offences call 101 or find the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team on Facebook. For urgent crimes call 999.