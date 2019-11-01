Quad bike owners near Buxton advised to 'keep it out of sight' following thefts

Police are advising owners of quad bikes near Buxton to be more security conscious following a number of recent thefts.

Since the beginning of October, three quad bikes have been taken from farms in the Longnor area.

"Keep it out of sight"

Some of the crimes took place during daylight hours and involved quads which had been left with their keys in the ignition, making life easy for the thieves.

Staffordshire Moorlands Neighbourhood Policing Team deputy commander, Rob Peacock said: "We're aware that thieves are coming in from other areas to steal quad bikes and other farm vehicles.

"Unfortunately, the keys had been left with two of the vehicles which, to the thieves was just an open invitation. We are aware that groups are coming onto the Moorlands from other areas to carry out crimes so we're asking people to be more careful about where they leave their quad bikes.

"As well as taking the keys with them when they're not using them, we're suggesting owners park them out of sight or block them in with other farm vehicles so they're not as easy to take away.

"We're also asking people to let us know about any suspicious activity they notice. We believe the thieves who took the bikes this month may have called at the properties a few days before the quads were taken asking if there was any scrap metal that needed removing or pretending to be lost and asking for directions.

"We believe there have been three or four men in the vehicles they've been using. So, if you see anyone behaving suspiciously, or if someone calls and it doesn't feel right, please report it to us.

"Get the vehicle registration number and let us know that, too. If you report it through our website it needn't take very long and we can look into what you're telling us. Or you can message us via Facebook or Twitter.

"If it turns out to be something and nothing, then at least we know it's nothing to worry about, so please don't feel you're wasting our time. If we have the information then we have a chance of acting on it, so please contact us."

Anyone with any information should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, call 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.