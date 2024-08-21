Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

High Peak Borough Council has tackled the fly tipping on Fairfield Road at a cost which has been met by public funds.

Rubbish which has been illegally dumped on Fairfield Road has been cleared away by the borough council.

A reader contacted the Advertiser to say she had approached both High Peak Borough Council and Jon Pearce, MP for the HIgh Peak, to ask what was being done regarding the fly tipped rubbish on Fairfield Road and asked if it was acceptable.

Fly-tipping cost High Peak taxpayers around £50,000 a year to deal with. This is money which could be invested in other areas of the community if people disposed of their waste correctly.

Fairfield Road fly tipping to be cleared by council. Photo submitted

Councillor Jean Todd, executive councillor for climate change and environment, said: “Fly tipping is irresponsible and costly as the clean-up costs have to be met by the council.

“It’s further complicated in this case because this is private land which means it’s not straightforward for the council to collect and it results in additional charges which have to be met from public funds.

“We will, however, ensure this illegally dumped waste is removed for the benefit of residents and people travelling to Buxton along Fairfield Road.

“I would urge people to have their waste removed responsibly by a licensed carrier – anyone caught fly-tipping will be prosecuted and face a fine or even, possibly, imprisonment.”

Jon Pearce, MP for High Peak said: "I've been in touch with High Peak Borough Council on this matter, which is complicated due to being on private land. But I'm pleased to say that the Council is took action yesterday, on Monday August, 18, for which I am very grateful."

High Peak Borough Council say if anyone witnesses an act of fly-tipping they should call the police on 999 and report it as an environmental crime in progress.

For those wanting to dispose of their rubbish, High Peak Borough Council reminds residents they should remember to only use someone with a waste carrier licence, evidence they will be disposing of waste legally and residents should always get a receipt for their transaction.