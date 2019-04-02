Public meeting to discuss policing and closure of custody suite to be held in Buxton

A public meeting is to be held in Buxton next week to discuss policing in the High Peak and the closure of the custody suite at the town's police station.

The meeting, to be held at Buxton Methodist Church at 2.30pm on Wednesday April 10, has been organised Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Hardyal Dhindsa.

Rachel Swann, Derbyshire Police Deputy Chief Constable, and the local police inspector, will be on hand to answer questions about the decision to close the custody suite at the Silverlands station from July 1, as well as answering queries on policing in the High Peak.

For anyone who can't make the meeting, a live question facility has been set up on Slido www.slido.com event code #HighPeak), so people can submit their questions in advance. Questions will then either be answered at the meeting, time permitting, or a published response will be provided later.