Prolific Buxton shoplifter jailed after stealing dashcams from town centre store

A prolific Buxton shoplifter has been jailed after stealing from a town centre store.

Tanya Salt was seen stealing two dashcams from the Ryman's store in the Springs shopping centre. She put the devices into a shopping bag then left the shop without paying for them.

Salt was arrested and charged with one count of theft and, after admitting her guilt at North East Derbyshire and Dales Magistrates’ Court on September 5, she was handed four weeks in prison.



Along with her time in jail she was also ordered to pay £55 in compensation.