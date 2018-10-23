Prisoner with ‘thug’ tattoo absconds from Derbyshire jail

Police have launced an appeal to trace a 34-year-old convict who has absconded from a Derbyshire prison.

Damian Ashman failed to return to HMP Sudbury on Friday, October 19

Do not approach this man if you see him.

He was convicted of robbery at Leeds Crown Court in 2005 and is serving an indeterminate sentence.

Ashman is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall and of medium build. He has cropped brown hair, hazel eyes and is unshaven.

He also has two tattoos reading ‘Thug’ and ‘Donna’ on his right hand.

Ashman is believed to have links to Leeds.

If you see him, DO NOT approach him – instead – contact police using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Quote the reference number 18000504918 in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.