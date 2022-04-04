Pregnant sheep and unborn lambs killed after being chased by dog in the Hope Valley

The incident occurred in Nether Padley, Grindleford, at around 3.30pm on Saturday March 26 when the pregnant ewe was chased by a slim, medium size light tan and white dog which was not on a lead.In its distressed state the ewe jumped down an embankment and onto a nearby road, where it was hit by a van. The ewe died – along with its two unborn lambs.The owners of the dog left the scene and did not identify themselves. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who knows who they may be – or anyone who was in the area at the time and may be able to assist with their enquiries.PC Paul Gamble, from the force’s Rural Crime Team, said: “The vast majority of owners are animal loving people, who would never want to see harm come to their own pet, or any other animal.“However, by letting their dog off its lead in areas where there are sheep and other livestock, they are putting their own, and others, animals at risk.“This case is one of a growing number that we are seeing in Derbyshire, and it is not only distressing but hugely impactive on the farmers economically.“We are incredibly lucky to live in a county with such easy access to rural areas, however, people must act responsibly.“The message is simple – keep your dog on a lead if you are likely to encounter livestock.”Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police, quoting the reference 674-260322, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.