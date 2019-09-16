Precious toposcope taken from atop summit of Win Hill in Derbyshire

An investigation has been launched after a precious artefact was taken from the summit of Win Hill.

The cherished toposcope, which helps walkers understand the direction and distance from the top of the peak, was taken over the weekend (September 15-16), and Derbyshire Police are looking for people to assist their investigation.

The toposcope, on Win Hill.

Officers say the object "couldn't be more unique" and that they are keeping an "open mind" about its disappearance.

A police spokesman said: "Can anybody help find the toposcope which has been taken from the summit of Win Hill?

"It went from the site during the latter part of July having already been reported as damaged.

"We are aware that some objection was raised to its installation, although this may have nothing to do with its disappearance. An open mind is being kept, as always.

"Interestingly, the main stone from the nearby Hope Cross was removed a few years ago and turned up a couple of miles away, apparently dumped at the roadside.

"Please get in touch if you know anything about it. An object like this couldn't be more unique and of absolutely no value in its stolen status to anyone."

If you can help officers with their enquiries, call police on 101.