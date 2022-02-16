Police warning over doorstep sellers in High Peak

Officers said: “Unwanted knocks at the door from people trying to sell you products can be a nuisance, especially if they happen regularly.

“Sometimes these visitors’ intentions are fraudulent, whether it’s to sell counterfeit goods or services or simply gather information about you or the property. In some cases, fraudsters may even pretend to be from your utilities company and use the excuse of needing to take a meter reading as a way to gain access to your house.”

Residents are encouraged to place a sign or sticker near to their doorbell or letterbox saying "No cold callers, thank you.”

Police have issued advice to High Peak residents after reports of doorstep sellers in the area

And if you are in doubt, do not answer the door, police said.

Anyone who wants further help or advice on dealing with doorstep sellers can contact police by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.