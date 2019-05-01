Police warning after Derbyshire woman sent counterfeit notes by Ebay customer

Derbyshire police have warned online sellers to beware of counterfeit bank notes.

The move comes after woman in received three fake £20 notes when selling an item of furniture on eBay on Sunday, (April 28).

When she tried to use the notes in a shop she was told they were counterfeit.

Sgt Graham Summers from said: “Most businesses who handle cash regularly are au-fait with how to spot counterfeit currency, however, this is not always the case with members of the public who are selling one off items.

“The guidance issued by the Bank of England includes information on all the different types of banknote and their unique security features.

“Our advice is as the same as theirs, take a close look at banknotes as they are being passed in payment and use the security features to check that the banknotes are genuine.”

