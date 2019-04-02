Police visit High Peak and Hope Valley schools to raise awareness of knife crime

Police officers in the High Peak and Hope Valley have been visiting schools in the area to raise awareness about knife crime.

The sessions have taken place as part of Derbyshire Constabulary’s Project Zao, which has seen police officers and partnership organisations working together to target knife crime for more than three years.

Police have been raising awareness of knife crime.

A special Project Zao presentation is delivered to the young people, which gives a mix of advice and information with the aim of enabling them to make informed decisions, and be aware of the consequences of knife crime.

PCSO Lee Baker, of the High Peak Youth Engagement Team, said: “We have been visiting schools in the High Peak and the Hope Valley to talk to young people about the dangers of carrying or using knives, the risks and the potentially serious live-changing outcomes of knife crime.

“The aim behind visits are to help discourage young people from carrying knives, and hopefully reduce the potential for any further potentially devastating consequences.”