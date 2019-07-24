Police urge Y Not goers to go prepared as record temperatures and thunderstorms set for festival

Police are urging Y Not festival goers to bring sun cream and wellies to this year's festival as thunderstorms and temperatures of 34C are predicted.

Y Not Festival returns to Pikehall nd is set to welcome 17,000 music fans.

Police at the festival.

Derbyshire Police are working with Y Not security staff during the festival.

As part of the joint effort to keep the festival safe, security staff and specialist sniffer dogs will be searching people on their way in, and anyone found carrying drugs risks being barred from the event and arrested by police.

Police will also have a base at the Village Green for people to come and speak to them if they have any issues – or just want to say hello.

If anyone needs to report a crime, they can do so in person at the Village Green.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "We will have call handlers working to report them there and then, as well as officers for you to talk to if you need any help or advice.

"It’s our aim to make sure people leave the festival with good friends, great memories… and all of their belongings.

"So we’ve put together a quick list of security and safety tips for those who are heading to Derbyshire for Y Not."

Tips include:

Keep valuable items with you in a secure bag or inside pocket at all times. Campers are encouraged to put valuables in their sleeping bag with them when they go to bed.

Stick with your friends – if you're with people you know and trust, the chances are you'll look out for each other. Festivals give you the opportunity to meet new friends but going off with people who you've just met may lead you into situations you don't want to be in.

Moderate your alcohol consumption as if you overdo it you'll be less aware and less likely to spot dangers.

Keep an eye on your drink and never leave it unattended.

If you’re the designated driver for your journey home, remember that you could still be over the limit if you have too much to drink the night before you leave. So if you plan to hit the roads the next day, don’t drink the night before – and don’t take drugs. No festival is worth losing your licence or your life over, and if you’re over the limit the next day, the risk of a collision is huge.

