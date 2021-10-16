Police trying to trace woman in connection with Buxton incident
Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team is trying to trace a woman who may have information about an incident at Pavilion gardens.
Officers are investigating an incident which happened on September 16, at 9.30pm.
The police are hoping to speak with the lady who was parked in the Pavilion gardens car park in a small blue car, on her phone at the time of the incident.
Anyone with any information should contact Derbyshire Police including reference 21*540028 by sending a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook or call 101.