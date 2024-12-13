Police tape off public toilets in High Peak town - after suspected arson attack

The public toilets at Market Street in Whaley Bridge are currently closed to allow for repairs to be carried out after a suspected arson attack.

The High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire police are appealing for anyone with information about the vandalism to come forward.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: “Vandalism of public amenities like toilets has serious consequences – costly repairs have to be funded from the public purse and it takes public services out of action for days or weeks at a time.

“This is down to the mindless actions of a few but it costs the wider community and we cannot tolerate anti-social behaviour of this nature. So we’re appealing to anyone who might have any information about this latest incident in Whaley Bridge to contact the Police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the officers via the Derbyshire police website or call 101.

1 . Copy of Copy of Copy of Untitled Design - 2024-12-13T155200.782.jpg Public toilets at Market Street in Whaley Bridge are currently closed and taped off after a suspected arson attack. Photo: High Peak Borough Council Photo Sales