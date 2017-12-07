Police tackle youngsters causing nuisance in Chapel

Police are targeting complaints of youngsters causing nuisance in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Officers have received reports about a group of young people knocking on doors and running away and throwing eggs at houses, particularly in the area around Bowling Green Lane and Horderns Road.

Members of the Chapel and Chinley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out patrols and appealing to residents for more information about those involved.

Team Sergeant Denis Murphy said: “While those involved might think it’s just mischief or messing about, it’s actually anti-social behaviour which can be terrifying and intimidating to people who feel they are being targeted while in their own homes. It’s totally unacceptable.

“We will be increasing our presence in Chapel-en-le-Frith and working with the local community and other partners on long term solutions, but firstly I’d ask local parents and carers if they know where their children are, what they are doing and who they are with.

“I would take a guess that some parents would be surprised or dismayed to learn that their youngsters are spending their evenings intimidating people and committing criminal offences.”

Sgt. Murphy added: “This kind of behaviour could ultimately attract Community Protection Notices which may have an impact on the whole household, so I would strongly advise those responsible to give serious thought to the consequences of their actions.

“If you can offer any descriptions, or know who these individuals are, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact PCSO Pat Findlay-Wilson on 101, or send him a message through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.