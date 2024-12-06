Police slam “senseless act of vandalism” that saw public toilets in High Peak town set on fire
Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident that saw the public toilets in Whaley Bridge deliberately set on fire – between 1.30am and 2.05am on December 1.
A force spokesperson said: “This senseless act of vandalism has not only caused significant damage, but also disrupted a vital community service. We urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward.
"Let's work together to keep our community safe and ensure that such acts do not go unpunished. Your cooperation is crucial in bringing the responsible individuals to justice.”
READ THIS: We visited new multi-million pound logistics facility in Derbyshire - as flagship site officially opens off junction 29A of the M1
If you saw anything suspicious or have any details that could help the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*713730:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.