Police slam “senseless act of vandalism” that saw public toilets in High Peak town set on fire

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 10:15 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a “senseless act of vandalism” – with a fire causing “significant damage” to a Derbyshire town’s public toilets.

Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident that saw the public toilets in Whaley Bridge deliberately set on fire – between 1.30am and 2.05am on December 1.

A force spokesperson said: “This senseless act of vandalism has not only caused significant damage, but also disrupted a vital community service. We urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

"Let's work together to keep our community safe and ensure that such acts do not go unpunished. Your cooperation is crucial in bringing the responsible individuals to justice.”

Officers described the fire as a “senseless act of vandalism.”

If you saw anything suspicious or have any details that could help the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*713730:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

