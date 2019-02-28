Police search continuing for missing man with links to Buxton

Police are continuing their search for a missing Cheshire man with links to Buxton.

John Dyer, 65, from Gawsworth, has now not been seen or heard from in eight days.

John Dyer

The last confirmed sighting of him was at 8pm on Wednesday February 20 at Macclesfield train station.

He is believed to be on foot and has previously visited the Bollington, Macclesfield Forest and Buxton areas.

John is described as white, of slim build with short, curly grey hair.

He was wearing a blue jumper, blue jeans and walking type boots.

John Dyer

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via the Cheshire Police website quoting IML 329769.