Police release more details on firearms incident in Buxton

Police have released more information about a firearms incident in Buxton.

Officers were called at around 7.30pm on Tuesday May 7 after reports of what was believed to be an air rifle being discharged in the town.

Armed police were called to the scene. Photo - Derbyshire Armed Response Unit

Armed officers attended the scene, and also went to an address on St John's Road, where two 19-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

The men were taken to police custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call police on 101, and quote incident 1188 of 7/5/19.