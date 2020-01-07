Police release descriptions of suspects following robbery at Derbyshire petrol station

Derbyshire Police has released the descriptions of two men believed to be involved in a robbery at a service station in Dronfield Woodhouse earlier today (January 7).

Police were called to reports of a robbery in Stubley Lane at 5.40am where a member of staff was threatened by two men who then stole a number of items from the store.

The police said the two men were both wearing dark clothing during the robbery.

The first man is described to be 5ft 8ins tall, of stocky build, white and in his 40s or 50s and the second man is described to be 5ft 8ins tall, of slimmer build than the first man, and is also white.

The pair left the scene, after stealing a substantial quantity of cigarettes and alcohol, in a dark grey Ford KA.

The member of staff was not physically hurt in the incident.

"Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time - in particular anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the incident," the police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 148-070120:

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call us on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.