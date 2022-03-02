Police release CCTV images after burglary in Buxton

Shortly before 4.55am on Tuesday (March 1) a house on London Road was broken into. Cash and a debit card were stolen by the offenders who fled the property after they were challenged by the homeowner.Officers are keen to speak to the two people pictured in relation to the incident.The burglary is being linked to three other offences in the town in the last three weeks where offenders have broken into the homes of elderly people by opening combination key safes.The homes are believed to have been targeted, however, officers are urging anyone with a key safe to change the combination as a matter of urgency.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting the reference 22*119945, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.