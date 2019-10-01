Police release CCTV image after man 'conned out of large amount of cash' in Buxton

Officers investigating the theft of a 'large amount of cash' from a man in Buxton have released this image of a man they want to speak to.

At about 3.30pm on Tuesday, 17 September, a man was in Lloyds TSB waiting to deposit a large amount of cash into his account.

He was approached by another man, who asked if he could change some notes for him and he agreed.

During the transaction, the victim was conned out of some cash.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact officer in the case PC Gareth Podmore on 101, quoting reference 19000495126.

READ MORE: DOG KILLED IN HIT AND RUN IN PEAK DISTRICT VILLAGE