Police recover one of two cars stolen during Dove Holes burglary

One of two cars which were stolen during a burglary in Dove Holes on Boxing Day has been recovered by police.

A black Range Rover Evoque with a yellow roof and silver Mercedes S350L AMG Sport were taken after the keys for both cars were stolen from inside a house.

The Mercedes has since been recovered by police.

The burglars forced open the rear door to the property and then took the cars from a garage, sometime after 7pm on Wednesday.

Police have issued an appeal for information.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police added: "It is believed the cars may have travelled on the A6 Buxton Road, Disley, following the burglary."

Anyone with information, or dash cam footage from the A6 Buxton Road on the evening of December 26, is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 18000627278, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.