Police re-appeal after teenager seriously injured at Peak District rave

Police officers investigating an attack on a teenager at an outdoor rave in the Peak District are re-appealing for information.

A 17-year-old boy needed surgery after suffering severe head injuries in the attack at Lady Cannings Plantation, Ringinglow, in the early hours of Sunday, June 2.

Police officers were alerted to the incident just off Sheephill Road at 4.18am.

They said the injured boy had been attacked with ‘an unknown weapon’.

A 20-year-old man was arrested over the incident and later bailed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 178 of June 2.