Police make third arrest after man found with fatal gunshot wounds in High Peak town

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a burglary at a property in Eccles Road, Whaley Bridge at 1.20am today (Wednesday, May 1).

At the scene, officers found a man who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. He has not yet been formally identified.

Another man was also found with a gunshot wound nearby in the same road. He suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital where he remains. He has also been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Police have made a third arrest in connection with the fatal incident.

A second man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in police custody.

A third male was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of aggravated burglary, after the vehicle he was travelling in was stopped on the A6 near Chapel-en-le-Frith. He remains in police custody.

Two scenes remain in place at two houses in Eccles Road and will remain in place for some time while investigations continue.

Eccles Road is currently closed from the junction with Milton Lane and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby, said: “We appreciate the impact this incident is having on this small rural community and we’d like to thank local residents for their help with this investigation so far.

“We are aware there has been some speculation locally around this and while we are in the early stages of the investigation, we believe this is a targeted incident. At this stage we don’t believe there is any wider risk to the public.

“Residents in the area will see an increased police presence in the area for some time as investigations continue and we will provide further updates as soon as we are able.

“In the meantime, I’d ask anyone who has any information to please contact us, in confidence, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 36 of May 1.”

The force can be contacted using these methods:

