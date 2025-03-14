Police have appealed to dog owners to make sure their gardens are secure after recent incidents involving dogs.

Derbyshire police have launched an appeal to dog owners after multiple reports of incidents involving dogs escaping gardens before chasing and injuring nearby sheep in the first two-and-a-half months of this year.

Sergeant Chris Wilkinson from our Rural Crime Team said: “In some of these incidents, the dogs haven’t come back home, and significant harm has been caused to livestock.

“Use the lighter evenings and better weather as a chance to check your fences and hedges and make sure your garden is secure. Even if you don’t know your dog has escaped, you are still responsible for any harm it might do.

“Remember: protect your dog, protect livestock. Whether that’s at home, or whilst you’re out walking your dog under close control.”

The appeal comes after Derbyshire police launched Operation Recall last year. As a part of the campaign officers teamed up with a local farmer and dog trainer to explain the impact that livestock worrying can have.

This include a range of consequence including sheep being stressed out, injured or killed – which someone leads people to leave farming due to the emotional and financial pressures. The full video can be watched above or at the Derbyshire Constabulary YouTube channel.