Police issue warning to Whaley Bridge parents after elderly residents 'terrorised'

There has been an increase in anti-social behaviour in Whaley Bridge which has seen elderly and vulnerable residents on Wharf Road, and Lower Macclesfield Road on repeatedly targeted.

A member of the Buxton Safer Nieghbourhood Team as issued a reminder to parents and said: “We have had a number of incidents regarding kids banging on doors and windows terrorising residents, most of which are elderly and vulnerable.”

The spokesperson added: “If you know your child is out until after 11pm, please sit them down and have a stern word with them regarding what seems like a bit of harmless fun for kids, could actually be life threatening for some elderly and those who suffer health conditions.

“It isn't nice to target individual time and time again.

“I'm sure you wouldn't want your grandparents treated like this, so it needs to stop.”