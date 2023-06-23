News you can trust since 1852
Police issue warning after scam calls threaten High Peak residents

Officers are appealing to High Peak resident after several reports of scam police calls.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:50 BST

The call is from someone pretending to be a police officer, who tells the person who answers that he is Sgt Wiggins from various Police Stations including Chesterfield, Cheshire and London.

The caller goes on to say that they have arrested someone who was in possession of personal details. They are also advised called that the person should not tell anyone about this call as it may jeopardise the police investigation.

A spokesperson for Hope Valley, Glossop and Buxton SNT said: “If you receive such a call you should not give out any personal information and hang up the call immediately. Please report it to us or Action Fraud, and wait five minutes if you're using the same line you received the call on.

Officers are appealing to High Peak resident after several reports of scam police calls.Officers are appealing to High Peak resident after several reports of scam police calls.
“A police officer will never ask for your cards or banking information, or ask you to withdraw cash and give it to someone else to assist with an investigation.

“Please share this information with all your neighbours, friends and family members.”