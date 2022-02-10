Police issue dispersal order to tackle anti-social behaviour in Buxton
A dispersal order is in effect in Buxton as police try to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 9:11 am
The order came into effect at 3pm yesterday (Wednesday) and runs until 23.59pm tonight (Thursday).
Covering Spring Gardens and the Pavilion Gardens, the order gives police the power to disperse anyone acting in an anti social manner in the area, take anyone aged under 16 back to their home and order that items used to harass, alarm or distress or surrended.
The move comes after repeated issues with anti social behaviour in the area.
Officers have also been conducting foot patrols in Spring Gardens in recent days.