Police issue appeal over series of alleged sex assaults in Buxton during last month

Officers investigating a series of reported sexual assaults in Buxton are appealing for information

Officers say three women have been attacked in the town since November 18 – with the latest incident happening on Friday.

At around 11.30pm a woman in her 30s was grabbed from behind by a man wearing dark clothing and sexually assaulted close to the junction of the A515 and Harpur Hill Road.

While at around 10pm on November 18 a teenage girl suffered another sex attack by an unknown man in Pavilion Gardens.

Two days later – on November 20 at around midnight – a man attempted to grab a woman in her 40s in Byron Street.

Detectives are now linking the three incidents and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward in order to help with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Nicola Bateman said: “My team are currently working through a number of lines of enquiry in relation to these incidents and I would urge anyone who has any information to come forward.

“It may be that you know a man who has been acting differently in recent weeks or you may have seen someone in the area at the time of any of the incidents who may be of interest to the team – all information is vital to ensure that we have as many opportunities to bring whoever is responsible for these incidents to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods - including reference 21000705684:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call 101