Police issue advice to Buxton shoppers after purse thefts

Police in Buxton are reminding shoppers to be alert after two women had their purses stolen while shopping in the town.

A 61-year-old woman noticed her purse had been stolen as she got to the till to pay for her shopping in Waitrose at around 11.30am.

Two shoppers had their purses stolen in Buxton on the same day

And a woman shopping in the Lighthouse Charity Shop in Spring Gardens noticed her purse had been stolen at around 12 noon.

Both incidents occurred on Friday January 25.

The purses both contained cash and cards.

PCSO Linda Cook of the Buxton Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I would urge shoppers to make it more difficult for thieves, by making sure your purse, wallet and other valuables are hidden away in a zipped bag.

“Be aware of anybody standing near to you and only carry the money that you need. You should also consider using a purse chain or bell which will act as a deterrent and could alert you to anything suspicious.”

Advice to shoppers includes:

* Keep your bag closed and close to you at all times, if possible with the opening towards your body.

* Close your purse and put it away before you leave the till.

* Avoid carrying your purse or wallet in a back trouser pocket.

* Keep cash secure and out of sight.

* Do not leave your handbag unattended for any length of time.

* Always make sure that no one is looking over your shoulder before entering your PIN number at the cash machine; make sure your money is put away before leaving the ATM and that your purse is out of reach.

* Do not write down your PIN and keep it with your cards. If you cannot remember your PIN, change it at your bank to a number which is easier to remember.

PCSO Cook added: “Please look out for your friends and relatives and encourage them to be safer shoppers.

“Contact the police immediately if you are unfortunate enough to be a victim of this type of crime, and remember to cancel all credit and debit cards with the relevant banks as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information on the thefts is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*41189 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Rob Nicholls, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.