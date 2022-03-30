Police investigating shoplifting offence in Buxton release CCTV images
Police investigating a shoplifting offence in Buxton have released CCTV images of two men they would liked to speak to.
By Louise Cooper
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 8:28 am
Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said the offence occurred on February 21. The team now want to speak to the men pictured in connection with the incident.
Anyone who knows the men or has any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference 22000104666, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact us.