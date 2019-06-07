Police investigating serious assault in Buxton appeal for video footage

Police investigating a serious assault on a teenage boy in Buxton are appealing for video of the incident to be shared.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance involving a large group of youths in the Marlborough Road area at about 9.20pm on May 30.

Marlborough Road, Buxton

A 16-year-old boy was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Manchester. He has received treatment and is now recovering.

Two youths aged 17 and 18, and a 42-year-old man, all from Buxton, were arrested and have been released on police bail. A fourth person, a 17-year-old man also from Buxton, has also been arrested in connection with incident and released under investigation.

Detectives investigating the incident are now appealing for anyone with any mobile phone footage of the incident to pass it on to police.

DC Jane Cyples, the officer investigating the incident, said: “We know that people may be worried about coming forward with images of this incident.

“However, there are ways in which this can be done completely anonymously – such as via Crimestoppers.

“You can also speak to an officer in absolute confidence by calling the 101 number or by coming into your local police station.

“Video of this type of incident are often shared locally and we would urge anyone who may have been sent a video that could be linked to this incident to share it with us.”

Any with any information or footage should contact police quoting the reference number 19*277908 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.