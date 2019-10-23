Police investigating incident at Buxton Swimming and Fitness Centre release CCTV image

Police investigating an incident at Buxton Swimming and Fitness Centre have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team have posted the appeal on their Facebook page and said the man was seen in the building, on St John's Road, on October 6 at around 11.30am.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone who recognises the man, who was carrying a distinctive rucksack, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting the reference 19*533965 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously.

