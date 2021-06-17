Police investigating damage to car in Buxton release CCTV image

Police investigating damage to a car in Buxton have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

By Louise Cooper
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 2:12 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th June 2021, 2:13 pm

The incident occurred at approximately 5am on Saturday May 29, when a male was spotted acting suspiciously around Railway Terrace, where a vehicle was damaged.

Officers from Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team say they would like to speak to the man in the image in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 21000296261.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101

Tributes paid to woman who gave her 'heart and soul' to Buxton