The burglary took place at some offices at Poole’s Cavern, off Green Lane, sometime in the early hours of Monday 6 May, between 12 midnight and 5.30am.
Enquiries have been ongoing, and police are now releasing these CCTV images in the hope someone will recognise him and come forward.
If you have any information which could help, please contact officers on the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 22000257204:
Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – Policehave several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website