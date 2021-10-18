Police investigating assault in Chapel-en-le-Frith release CCTV images

The incident is reported to have happened between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday August 27 on Market Street, near to the Morrisons petrol station.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital after suffering a fractured eye socket and cuts and bruises to his face.

Anyone who recognises any of the people in the image, or has any information, is asked to contact police quoting the reference 21*499734 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Police would like to speak to the people pictured in connection with an assault in Chapel-en-le-Frith