Derbyshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a person they want to speak to following the vandalisation of the former High Peak MP’s office.

The office of Robert Largan, former High Peak MP, was vandalised in the early hours of Monday July, 1 where the grafitti was painted across the windows in red paint.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to try and identify the person pictured after former High Peak MP Robert Largan’s office was vandalised.

“The incident took place in Market Street, Whaley Bridge, in the early hours of Monday 1 July and saw the front of the office daubed in red paint.

Police hunting for person who vandalised Robert Largan’s office and would like to speak to this person. Photo Derbyshire Police

“While we understand that the face of the person is not visible it is hoped that someone may recognise the distinctive red and black face covering worn.”

Speaking at the time of the attack, just days before the general election where Mr Largan lost his seat, he said: “I’m sad to say that my office has been vandalised yet again.

"My staff are dedicated and work so hard to help local people. They don’t deserve to be subjected to this while they are just trying to do their jobs.”

Derbyshire Police, who have now released the CCTV image still, are appealing for anyone with information about who the person in the photo may be, to contact the force either via its website, on facebook, or X – formerly Twitter – or on 101 quoting crime reference number reference 24*15586.