Police growing concerned for missing Whaley Bridge teenagers

Derbyshire Police are growing concerned for two girls who have gone missing from the Whaley Bridge area.

Africa Bennett, 14, and Layla Mann, 13, have been missing from their home near Whaley Bridge since 8.30pm yesterday evening (September 17).



Africa is described as: 4ft 9 tall and slim with blue eyes and long mousy brown hair that is usually worn tied up. She was last seen wearing a pair of black leggings, a black tshirt and a dark green coat.



Layla is described as around 5ft 8/9 tall and broadly built. She has dark hair and a small tattoo on her wrist which reads ACM. She was last seen wearing black trousers and a dark jacket and grey trainers.

Do you recognise them?

It is believed they are in the Manchester city centre area.



Anyone who has any information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the 101 number with reference 1230-170919.