Police discover boot crammed with stolen goods after driver travelled to Peak District for 'shoplifting spree'

Police arrested a driver who travelled from Manchester to the Peak District for a ‘shoplifting spree’- cramming their boot with stolen goods.

The haul included piles of make-up, coffee, toothpaste, mouthwash and a bouquet of yellow roses.

Officers stopped the driver in Baslow.

Stopping the driver in the Baslow area yesterday (Wednesday, January 8) Derbyshire Roads Police discovered the ‘visitor’ from Manchester had also stolen fuel for their trip.

They were using false plates which were ‘detected easily’ by officers.

They were arrested and remanded to court.

