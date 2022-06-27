Police concerned for woman missing from Buxton

Courtney Price was last seen at Eagle Parade around 5pm on Saturday June 25.

The 20-year-old is 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and has shoulder length red hair. She may have changed her clothing, but is known to wear black leggings, hoodies and coats.

Anyone who has seen Courtney, or knows where she may be, should contact police using any of the below methods, including reference 362-260622:

Courtney Price

Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – use the online contact form