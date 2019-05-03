Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing young man from Buxton

Can you help?

John Hadfield has not been seen since Tuesday, April 30.

Have you seen John?

He went missing from the Buxton area at around 2pm that day.

The 24-year-old is of no fixed abode. He is described as 5ft 4ins, is of a slim build and has dark short hair.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood on.

Anyone that knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident number 659 of April 30.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

