Police concern for missing woman last seen in Buxton

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing woman last seen in Buxton.

Lola Wilson, 20, was last seen in the Buxton area on Monday June 24 at around 9am.

Lola Wilson

Lola, who sometimes uses the surname Pemberton, was reported missing on Tuesday evening (July 2).

She is described as white, and of slim build with dark brown hair. She sometimes wears glasses and usually wears jeans. When last seen she was carrying a pair of high-heeled shoes.

Lola is thought to have links to the Leek area of Staffordshire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number, 1032 of July 2 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.